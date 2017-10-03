Zari snubs Diamond’s pre birthday party as Hamisa Mobeto shows up

Over the weekend Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz held three pre-birthday parties in Tanzania as he waited to turn a year older yesterday.

The parties which were attended by the who-is-who in the Tanzanian showbiz industry saw him host tonnes of guests from his house to a yatch party and Conspicuously, Zari was missing from the parties even as Hamisa Mobetto was spotted in all of them.

On Friday,September 29,the ‘Hallelujah’ hitmaker threw a huge pre birthday party at the Element Club,in Masaki Dar Es Salaam then moved on to the stars home,with countless celebrities showing up to celebrate with one of their own.

Fans were however quick to notice that the singer’s wife was missing from the parties leading to a speculation that their fort may have tumbled long ago.

Zari on her part took to social media to give a cold shoulder to Diamond. She posted a photo of herself in south Africa and captioned it,

“Shetani kasema twende🤣….. lakini siji namagoti madale. Enjoy the rest of your weekend, hugs, kisses and learn not to take social media that serious. Have some laughs and detox the week that was.”

In her post it was clear she was throwing massive shade and sarcasm at her husband who recently said he would walk on his knees to south Africa if that is what it would take for his wife to forgive him.