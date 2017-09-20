Women gang raped and hacked in Bungoma County

Four people have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night attack in Bungoma County where two minors were defiled and five people were hacked.

Three suspects were arrested at the Watoya village, while one was nabbed in Bungoma town.

County commissioner Joshua Chepchieng said the four youths are helping police with investigations.

The commissioner said the attack was not politically instigated as alleged by some residents.

“Political attackers usually wear clothes of a particular party, sing songs of certain politicians, asks residents political questions but the attackers were only after robbing,” Chepchieng said.

Seven people are admitted at Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi constituency after the attack.

Two minors, including a form one student, and a woman were raped by members of the gang of 10.

The rest are in critical condition with deep axe and panga cuts on their heads and other body parts.