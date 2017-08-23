Woman says enough is enough

A Togolese woman has caused a stir online after she was pictured dragging a presidential guard by his collar.

The sturdy woman courageously dragged the guard in a humiliating fashion in her struggle for freedom from the 50 year rule of the Gnassinbe Dynasty.

Thousands of Togolese nationals held demonstrations in about half a dozen cities around the world including north of the capital Lome where it turned deadly after clashes with security forces.

The demonstrations organised by the opposition Pan African National Party (PNP) were held simultaneously in Accra, Libreville, New York, and Berlin on Saturday demanding the reinstatement of the 1992 constitution that limits the term limit of the president.

Seven people were reportedly killed and several injured in the northern Togolese town of Sokode. According to the security minister, about a dozen gendarmes were also injured when the demonstrators overpowered them after they opened fire.

President Faure Gnassingbe has been in power since the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema in 2005 after spending 38 years in office.

his is a photo of a Togolese presidential guard who was captured by the elements of the opposition forces in Togo and being dragged on the ground by a courageous woman in a humiliating fashion. The picture is iconic by all standard if you know the stuff those brute forces are made of. I hope this iconic photo makes it to the newsrooms around the world to send a clear message to the Gnassingbe Dynasty that 50 years of looting and the closure of political space is enough. Join me in circulating this iconic photo until it reaches the last newsroom on the continent!