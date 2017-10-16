Woman crying for justice after accident that maimed her

A woman in Kibagare slums in Nairobi’s Westlands constituency is appealing for justice after she was allegedly run over b

y a KK Security firm’s motorbike making her disabled.

The woman says her efforts to seek justice in the incident that happened about three years ago have been futile.

She claims KK Security has denied being involved in the accident despite them footing the initial bill at the Kikuyu hospital where she had been admitted.

According to Mary, she was run over by the motorbike while at work, operating her small business.

“The motorbike hit me, rendering me unconscious. I lay there for quite some time before i regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital by a KK Security vehicle that in turn took the motorbike,” she narrates.

Mary claims she has the number plate of the motorbike which is registered under KK Security.

“My persistent appeals to the KK Security officials for compensation have not bore fruits, instead the manager claims that none of their motorbikes has ever been involved in an accident that has maimed an individual,” she says.

“I am now a beggar, i have been begging ever since i came out of that hospital because i can no longer work or even operate any business to assist me financial,” she say.