Woman buys Newspaper page to thank Raila

A Kenyan woman has excited the social media after she bought a half a page of the newspaper to Thank NASA leader Raila Odinga.

The woman only known to people as Lillian has outlined several issues in which she believes Raila has achieved for the country.

The woman thanked Raila for the new constitution, for the devolution and for exposing corruption and injustice.

“You were mocked and ridiculed… but the truth vindicated you. Thank you for being our voice. Do not tire… we see you. We are with you. You are already our WINNER,” she said.