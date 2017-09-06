Witch doctor begins cleansing of Thieves with evil spirits

A witch doctor has begun the cleansing of two suspected thieves he reportedly caused to dance naked on Bamburi’s streets early today.

The two allegedly stole a car and were driving it towards Bamburi Mtambo from Bamburi Mwisho when they were caught.

They later mysteriously stopped the car, parked it outside a clinic, and started started dancing naked in a nearby pool of muddy water.

The 19 year old witch doctor by the name Taichei begun by slaughtering a black cock a process he says would restore the thugs’ sanity.

Taichei is reportedly the same witch doctor who cast the spell on the two thieves.