Willy Paul Warns Of Con Man Masquerading As Him

Gospel artist Willy Paul took to social media to warn his fans of a certain con man who has been impersonating him and has as a result made a decent amount of money acting as him.

He said the con man has swindled several promoters of cash close to half a million in his name.

‘’Attention, this is an invention… Every thief we will put to detention..The number under that picture has been conning people pretending to be me.. Be aware don’t send money to anyone claiming to be me..

Information reaching my management is that the number has received close to 400,000 shillings… Don’t send anyone money contact me via willy@willypaulmsafi.com or info@willypaulmsafi@gmail.com for clarification.’’ He wrote.

While some were not surprised, some of his fans could have fallen for the con.

A lady by the name Hassan commented on the post saying how she was angry because she had already sent money to the said number.

hassanmajid28 I already send 50000kenya shillings

hassanmajid28 are yu serius abou this ??