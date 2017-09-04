Willy Paul drops another secular hit song

Gospel artist Willy Paul may not be all about gospel any more.

The controversial star who is always igniting conversation for all the wrong reasons once again gave many of his fans what to talk about after he dropped his latest song dubbed Jigi Jigi.

The song is a love song narrating life after marriage he says.

On Saturday, September 2, the “I do” hitmaker gave his fans a teaser of what was to come in the next 24 hours. He announced that he would be dropping a new jam, and the song would be a love song.

Sure enough the song was officially released on Sunday and many of his fans seem to be loving the jam as much as they all agree that there is no way the song is not related to the gospel genre.

One fan, Philip S Maisha said “Ngoma iko PoA Mr Willie pozee lakini just declare you are on the other side JiGIJIGI na mungu kidogoo hazipatani.”