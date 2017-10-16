Willy Paul to do a collabo with harmonize

After Bahati teamed up with Wasafi’s Rayvanny,Willy Paul has announced that he is scheduled to drop a hit with Harmonize which will leave their fans amazed.

It is however not clear whether their song will be a gospel or a secular song?But when it comes to Willy Paul one can never be too sure.

Willy Paul made the announcement through his Instagram saying.

“Hahahaha ur all gonna love this hit!!! Hahahahahaha. Willy Paul xxx @harmonize_tz #motokamapasi.. #wasafi.”

Fans were quick to ask for details regarding the song but the singer could not let out any more details.

Well, we will just have to wait and see what the song is all about.