We will still hunt votes in Kisii despite Wambugu petition – Duale

Jubilee Parliamentary leadership has once again distanced itself from Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu’s petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga from office.

National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale however says Wambugu has a right as a private citizen to file the petition.

Duale has also asked the politician to focus on the re-election of president Uhuru Kenyatta.

He says they will still continue with their vote hunt in Gusii land despite the political smoke generated by Wambugu’s petition.