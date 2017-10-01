Wife hires police officers to beat husband

Police in Ruai have brutally beaten and evicted a 60 year old man from his Ruai house over land rates arrears.

Sam Ifaya was brutally evicted by police last night who broke into his house beating him rendering partially blind.

According to Ifaya he is suspecting that the police are being used by his estranged wife who for a long time been wanting to evict him from the house.

He is currently nursing injuries at a hospital in Ruai.

Previously, Ifaya’s wife and son had abducted him and locked him up in a facility in Naivasha despite him being of sound mind.

He however managed to escape from the facility with the help of a nurse who gave him transport back to Nairobi.

Upon his escape from hospital Ifaya’s wife moved out of the house but promised to come back and evict Ifaya.