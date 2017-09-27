Widow strips naked at lands office

A widow stripped naked at the Ministry of Lands in Nakuru, claiming that officials there had refused to help her recover land allegedly taken by relatives.

Salome Njoki, a resident of Bahati, said a quarter-acre left by her husband Julius Muchemi had been taken by her relatives.

She took off her clothes and perched herself in a guava tree before screaming.

It took several women at least half an hour to persuade her to come down and put on her clothes as police kept their distance.

She was later whisked away by the police, who promised to follow up the matter.