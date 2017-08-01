Why you should vote for Julius Owino- Majimaji

When Ghetto Radio’s Julius Owino aka Majimaji resolved to vie for the Embakasi ward seat, he knew he had a lot in his plate to transform the lives of the people of Embakasi ward.

Majimaji who is a more action and less talk leader has only been in politics for a few months now and transformation is already taking place in Embakasi ward.

Despite being an aspirant in on independent ticket, the result oriented Majimaji who has transformed Ghetto Radio into the leading Youth station is already changing Embakasi Ward.

This has however pushed him further towards ensuring that his transformative agenda to the people of Embakasi is achieved.

His actions have already sent fear amongst his competitors who are already sending death threats to him.

Here are some of the things Majimaji has so far achieved in Embakasi in his quest to be their MCA.

12 things I Julius Owino- Majimaji has accomplished since Feb 21st 2017 for Embakasi ward, the reason you should vote 4 MajiMaji – Julius Owino Independent Candidate 4 MCA Embakasi Ward 2017

1- Sanitation: Access to free clean water in Juakali & Tassia mabatini, Sewage system in Juakali, Manhole & drainages in Tassia.

2- Facilitation of 1st ever Ward Admin, Coca-Cola & Garbage collectors empowerment & cohesion meeting

3- Education: 60+ youth fully funded Tech training courses from the ward, Support to Legacy Mixed Sec sch to Kenya national music fest to become 3rd overal.

4- Support of Youth grps, women grps & small traders across the ward

5- Embakasi Arts & Talent program in place with beneficiaries (Theatre & music) + Supporting Legacy Mixed Sec Sch to Kenya music festivals

6- Roads in Tassia & Gate B

7- Health: Medicine & hospital bills for women & children + push & assistance4 NHIF uptake. Support & treatment of Mradi cancer patient back to life

8- Sports- linking embakasi football to international Talent academy, Support to Volleyball teams, halting the grabbing of B-ball & Volleyball pitch behind social hall

9- Supporting, Highlighting & fighting 4 the rights of the disabled in this ward

10- Conflict resolution peace advocacy & cohession in Mradi & River bank youth

11. Financial Support & prayer for the berived families across the Ward

12. Jobs – 12 jobs created & Probono legal services established to fight 4 better working conditions This is in 7 months what of 5 years? Change your 5 years not 5 minutes @ Kshs. 500 Vote 4 me – Julius Owino- MAJIMAJI Independent MCA Embakasi Ward