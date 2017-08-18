Why women are posting about fruits on their status updates

Kenyan men have been puzzled by the ongoing status updates of women posting about fruits on their Facebook status updates.
From banana to raspberry, the women have somehow managed to leave the mean n total suspense of what their status updates are talking about.
Well apparently the fruit updates are the women’s way of creating awareness on breast cancer.
So this is what the fruits stand for.
Blueberry is single
Pineapple is it’s complicated
Banana is married
Strawberry is can’t find Mr Right
Cherry is in a relationship
Apple is engaged
Raspberry is i don’t want to commit
