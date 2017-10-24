Wednesday declared public holiday, as NASA smells mischief

The government has declared tomorrow a holiday for Kenyans to prepare for the repeat presidential election on Thursday.

Acting Interior CS Fred Matiang’i made the announcement in a gazette notice on Tuesday.

October 26 was also declared a public holiday last week.

Kenyans will go to the elections to choose between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA chief Raila Odinga.

Some NASA supporters have however read mischief in the declaration of the holiday saying that it is the government’s move of trying to block rulings of election cases filed.