Watch out for Bahati and Mr. Nice collabo

It is not yet clear whether Kenya’s gospel favourite is planning to release a new hit with Bongo legend Mr. Nice but going by his recent post on social media, the gospel artist definitely has something cooking for his fans.

The star hinted that he could be working with Mr Nice on a new project in the post.

He wrote, ‘’He was Our Parents Favorite “KUKU KAPANDA BAISKELI” Tanzania ??? Kenya ??? Am from #EMBRecordsSTUDIOS with Legendary #MRNICE and I can’t wait for you to Listen to this Gospel Hit.’’ He posted.

Fans flocked the post claiming that this could be the come back Mr. Nice needs and many of them said they are eager to hear the new jam.