Wanga, Kuria summoned by NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration commission NCIC has summoned Homabay county Rep Gladys Wanga and Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria

They are set to appear before the commission today for grilling over alleged hate speech remarks.

Wanga’s utterances, that some people termed derogatory, were allegedly made in one of opposition’s political campaigns ahead of the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The Woman Rep is alleged to have made utterances linking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to the spread of cholera while making a speech on September 25.

Kuria was in police custody a few weeks ago arrested over hate remarks he uttered in a political rally in Kiambu.