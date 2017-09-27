Vybz Kartel hospitalized

Dancehall deejay and mogul Vybz Kartel was on Monday taken to the University Of West Indies Hospital in st. Andrews Jamaica after he fell sick.

The incarcerated dancehall star complained of excruciating pain and his lawyer Tom Tavares Finson confirmed the report.

There is speculation that the star is battling a kidney infection as he was complaining of pains on his abdomen since last week.

Vybz kartel was attended to by medical staff at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Center in Kingston Jamaica.

It is not the first time the deejay has been taken to that hospital, in 2015 he was taken ill battling a serious skin inflammation. Could this be as an effect of his skin bleaching habits via his cake soap?

Normally his visit creates a security concern as scores of fans come out to see him.

Kartel is serving a life sentence following the death of Clive Williams (Lizard) in April 2014. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years; however his lawyer is working on his appeal which is set for November.