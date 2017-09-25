Volunteers steal from Kibera fire victims

A number of Kibera locals have been left homeless after fire burnt down their houses in Kiandaa area.

The fire which started at around 6 am is reported to have burnt down property worth thousands shillings.

Eye witnesses reported cases of theft from volunteers who had come to put off the fire further condemning them.

“They come under the guise of helping out, but are instead stealing from the people who have already lost most of their properties in the fire,” said an eye witness.



The witness claims theft in fire incidences is a trend in Kibera and many other slums and should be stopped.