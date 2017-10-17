VIDEO- Police officers break into Jimmy Wanjigi’s house

Police officers have broken into billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home in a bid to arrest him.

The businessman locked himself in the house yesterday to avoid arrest after police officers recovered a cache of weapons at his house in Malindi.

The police officers arrived on Tuesday morning carrying heavy equipment and tools, including sledge hammers.

The officers drawn from the GSU spent the night at the home in anticipation that he would get out.

They are currently conducting a search.