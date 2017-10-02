Vera Sidika makes major baby announcement

Controversial Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika took to Instagram to announce that she is ready to become a mother.

The socialite who celebrated her birthday this past Saturday on a yacht party in the Maldives revealed that she finally feels old enough to bear children.

The sassy lass wrote herself a birthday message through her official Instagram account at the same time hitting back at haters who keep questioning her actual age.

“Its been an amazing journey and i’m greatful for today as I turn a year older. Happy 21st birthday to me. I’m officially ready to make babies now.” She wrote

She went on to write a special message to her haters saying, ” If you doubt my age like ya’ll always do, confirm it on wikipedia.”

The socialite has always created an online buzz with her birthday announcement which somehow are always celebrated overseas and funny enough she is always turning 21.