Vera Sidika Flaunts Her Ksh.500,000 Bag

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika is at it again this time poking holes into her haters with a bag worth half a million Kenyan shillings, well.. 520,000 Kenyan shillings to be precise.

While on a recent trip to the UK, Vera picked up a few items and one of those she claimed to have purchased is the designer bag.

The socialite who has always demonstrated a taste for the finest things money can buy spoilt herself with a channel bag then took to social media to show off (as always).

She wrote,‘’My Chanel bag cost me £3,990 – $5,200 Ksh 520,00 10 Million Tanzania shillings, about 1.8 Million Naira – and ul come and tell me some girls r hating. Why won’t they? I’d hate on me too if I were them.’’

The socialite has always sparked online envy with her fine taste which has always left people talking and criticizing. This however may just be another stunt to start up drama because all socialites thrive on drama to stay relevant.