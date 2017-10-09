Vehicle rams into NASA supporters, one person shot

One NASA supporter has been shot at GPO round about after he tried to grab a phone from a vehicle which later rammed into other two NASA supporters.

The vehicle’s owner alighted from the land cruiser and shot on air to disperse crowd before shooting the supporter on his right thigh.

The registration number of the Vehicle is KBQ 609 G and here are the views of the witnesses.

Leaders who were at the scene led by Homa bay women representative Gladys Wanga and Embakasi East mp Babu Owino condemned the incident accusing the police of being involved.

Those who were knocked down are currently receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.