Vehicle rams into NASA supporters, one person shot dead

By Ghetto Radio
One NASA supporter has been shot at GPO round about after he tried to grab a phone from a vehicle which later  rammed into other two NASA supporters.

The vehicle’s owner alighted from the land cruiser and  shot on air to disperse crowd  before shooting the supporter on his right thigh.

The registration number of the Vehicle is KBQ 609 G and here are the views of the witnesses.

Leaders who were at the scene led by Homa bay women representative Gladys Wanga  and Embakasi East mp Babu Owino  condemned the incident accusing the police of being involved.

Those who were knocked down are currently  receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

 

 

 

 

