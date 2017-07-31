Vehicle Of Missing IEBC Boss Found

A vehicle belonging to the missing IEBC’s ICT deputy director Chris Msando has been traced at TRM parking lot in Nairobi.

The Land Rover Discovery was found at TRM early Monday morning.

Nairobi DCI Chief Ireri Kamwende said the vehicle was intact and the search for the senior officer has been intensified.

The commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati said Musando was last seen on Friday night.

“The last communication from him is an SMS sent to one of his colleagues at around 3 am on Saturday morning,” Chebukati said.

He added the content of the SMS suggested Msando was conscious and fully aware of his itinerary for the day.

“The matter has been reported to police and the commission, together with family members, is working closely with them to establish his whereabouts.”

Msando was filling in for IEBC director of ICT James Muhati who was sent on a 30-day compulsory leave for not cooperating with the audit department.