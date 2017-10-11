Usher wants the herpes case dismissed

RnB singer Usher continues to fight back against accusations that he allegedly gave genital herpes to one Laura Helm.

In court documents, the Grammy award winner’s attorney Steve Saow has asked the court to dismiss Laura’s $20 million lawsuit in part because the plaintiff assumed her own risk when sleeping with a partner.

“With a one in six chance that any given partner could have genital herpes, plaintiff assumed the risk of contracting an STD each and every time she chose to have unprotected sex with a casual, consensual party,” Sadow stated.

“To be perfectly clear, Usher is not asking the court to pass moral or societal judgment on plaintiff,” the documents state. “he is only seeking the correct application of the legal doctrine of assumption of risk.”

Laura Helm in her defence earlier released videos showing she had consensual sexual relations with the singer on two occasions.

Usher now wants the case called off on the basis that she was an adult and knew the risks of having unprotected sex with a party whose sexual life she did not know.