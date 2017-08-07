Usher sued for transmitting STD infection

Two more women and a man plan to sue Usher after he allegedly exposed them to herpes without warning.

A news conference will be held today, after celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom files the suit in California.

According to Radar Online, one woman will appear at the conference with her, while the other woman and man will remain anonymous and appear as Jane and John Doe.

The three people claim they had sexual contact with the R&B star after 2012.

The latest lawsuit comes just weeks after it was revealed that the U-Turn singer allegedly paid out $1.1million to a stylist in 2012 after it was claimed he passed her the STD.

There’s no cure for the infection and according to documents obtained by Radar Online, the complainant states that the father-of-two failed to tell her about his previous diagnosis before they had unprotected sex in 2012.

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old pop star was diagnosed with herpes between 2009 and 2010.

One of the women who will file the latest lawsuit today, under the name Jane Doe, is suing Usher in connection with her doctor bills, punitive damages and emotional distress.

She had a test done after learning on the news that Usher told a court he had herpes in a 2012 lawsuit, which he subsequently settled for $1.1million, the documents state.

The court was told in her initial suit that she had sex twice with the star.

It is claimed that at the woman’s Atlanta home on April 16, she performed oral sex on the singer and they later had intercourse with a condom.

Their second encounter was allegedly unprotected, and took place in a hotel in New Orleans, where the performer was due to take part in the Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The Mirror Online has requested a statement from Usher’s representatives.

In documents obtained earlier this month relating to the 2012 lawsuit, a “greenish discharge” was said to have once oozed from the performer’s penis, but he otherwise had no signs of the virus and was labeled an “asymptomatic carrier” by doctors.

After initially admitting his concerns to his partner, Usher then allegedly convinced her that he was all clear and they continued to engage in unprotected sex.

“Believing Raymond’s statements that it had been nothing and cleared up, she continued her relationship,” a lawyer for the victim wrote in a legal complaint for damages.

Three weeks later, the victim was “feeling very sick” and woke up with a “fever of 100 degrees, chills, headache, and aches and pains.”

She “also developed lesions and blisters in her vagina” and was diagnosed with herpes later.