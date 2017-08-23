Upcoming star accuses Khaligraph of stealing his song idea

A Kenyan uprising star has accused Khaligraph Jones of stealing his song idea in his latest hit.

The song dubbed “Nataka hio doh” by Khaligraph was released a few days ago and has already received high praise among the singer’s fans.

AN uprising star, J Cudi took to the comment section of the song’s video on youtube to claim that Khaligraph stole the idea from his song dubbed mbesa which was released three weeks ago.

Khaligraph’s fans did not spare the new comer as most of them replied telling him how the two songs were not related at all. Others even went on to diss J cudi telling him that if indeed the OG stole his idea then he did him a favour.

Khaligraph is yet to respond to Jcudi’s claims about his latest hit but it is clear his fans got him on this one.