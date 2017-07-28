Kenya University Student Leaders Pledge Support For NASA

Student leaders from Universities across the country have pledged in one voice to support the NASA coalition in the coming General election.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Nairobi the leaders led by their chair Edwin Kegole have cited that NASA manifesto holds a solid promise for the students and young people at large.

The leaders claim that jubilee govt has failed especially in the economy among other things and therefore they cannot entrust them with leadership.

The students leaders have also said that they will conduct campaigns countrywide in support for NASA. Besides their support for NASA the student leaders have called on young people to exercise peace during and after the elections