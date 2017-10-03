University of Nairobi students hold night protests against VC (VIDEO)

Hundreds of University of Nairobi students on Monday night held protests demanding for the resignation of the institution’s Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Mbithi.

The students held the protests inside the institution chanting Mbithi Must Go slogans.

The unrest at the university has forced the University’s senate to close the institution indefinitely.

Student leaders of the university are divided.

One faction is advocating for demonstrations to remove the VC from officer while another faction is seeking for a resolution of their grievances through dialogue.

Check out;