Unauthorized officers logged into IEBC servers – Phelomena Mwilu

The supreme court judges are currently giving their full verdict on why the court nullified the August 8th presidential results.

In His detailed ruling Deputy Chief justice Phelomena Mwilu noted that the move by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not to allow the access of its servers as ordered by the court raised eye brows.

According to Mwilu the access to the servers could have given the court clear proof on whether the hacking took place as alleged by petitioners and even if the unauthorized IEBC officers logged into the system as claimed in the Raila Odingas’ petition.

Mwilu further pointed out on how IEBC lawyer Paul Nyamodi misled the court by not giving constitutional and valid reasons why the IEBC decided to declare the winner of the presidential election before receiving all results in 34As that generates form 34Bs used in declaration of the presidential winner.

In Mwilus’ presentation James Muhati IEBC director in charge of ICT failed to explain in his affidavit why some forms 34 As were not scanned and transmitted as required.