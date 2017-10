FEATURED TRENDING UN Warns NASA and Jubilee Over Boycotting October 26 Polls

The United Nations (UN) has warned Jubilee and NASA that boycotting the October 26 polls can ruin the country into crisis.

The agency said political parties, their supporters, civil society and voters at large have to ensure the polls succeed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the United Nations asked the two sides to ensure the country remains united after the polls.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has alluded to a possible election boycott if his demands to the IEBC are not met.