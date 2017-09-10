Ukambani MP tells supporters to rape Ngilu

An Ukambani MP has sparked controversy when he asked his followers to rape the newly elected governor Charity Ngilu.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai made the outrageous remarks following Ngilu’s hard stance against Jubilee.

Ngilu last week told Jubilee presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta to forget about the 80,000 votes he got in Ukambani in the August elections.

Mbai’s remarks have since attracted criticism from across the country with Kenya Film Classifications Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua terming them as obscene and offensive to the human decency.

Mutua has further called on Mbai to apologise to Ngilu over the remarks.