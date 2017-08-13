Uhuru’s campaigner loses mother in accident

A chief Jubilee Party campaigner in Meru County lost her mother in the grisly road accident at Ngon’yi on the Meru-Nkubu road yesterday.

A devastated Irene Kendi lost her mother in the accident which claimed eight people as they travelled from Maua to Chuka in the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County, for a dowry negotiation ceremony.

The bad news found her celebrating IEBC’s announcement that President Uhuru Kenyatta had won the election.

Six others who suffered various degrees of injuries were evacuated by the Kenya Red Cross Society to the Meru Referral and Teaching Hospital.

