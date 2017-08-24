Uhuru’s big NO to MPs pay rise

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to reject any Bill passed by the 12th Parliament that will increase the salaries of newly-elected Members of Parliament.

Speaking on Thursday, Uhuru said that he will not be assenting to any Bill that will look to scrap the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) new pay structure that were introduced in July 2017.

“I am greatly disturbed by MPs-elect shameful demand for higher pay. I support SRC’s pay cut structure. No one deserves to be paid more than SRC states. I swear I will not sign any Bill that intends to increase salaries,” he said.

Homabay women representative Gladys Wanga yesterday Said that the new pay structure will be-little MPs and that it will make them poor.

Wanga stated that MPs will fight the new salary structure that has also cut mileage allowances and scrapped their car grant.

“The new pay structure will reduce MPs to beggars and it is humiliating. Taking us back where you depend on incentives to travel to your constituency is bad. Do you expect MP from Lagdera to walk all the way to his constituency? As PSC we will not allow SRC to humiliate MPs,” said Wanga.