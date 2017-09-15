Uhuru to meet Jubilee MPs and MCAs at Sagana State Lodge

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today host Jubilee MPs, MCAs, and Governors at the Sagana State Lodge.

The meeting is mainly to discuss the ongoing campaigns ahead of the repeat Presidential elections on October 17.

Jubilee intends to make all MPs agents at their respective Constituency tally Centres and MCAs at the polling stations.

Also to be discussed is how they will share Parliamentary committee positions.

They will also discuss resource mobilization to reach every voter in the Jubilee strongholds during the polls days.