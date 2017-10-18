Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Uhuru slums Raila over electoral violence

Jubilee leaders today  took their charged campaigns in Nanyuki  town Laikipia county, despite uncertainty in the 26th October  fresh presidential polls.

Led by president Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto the two leaders maintained that the October poll is intact and nothing can disrupt it.

In his speech Kenyatta called on NASA leader Raila Odingas’ supporters to stop attacking the elections officials training in diffrerent parts of the country for the election exercise.

He slammed Raila for rooting a crisis in the country and ‘Nusu mkate’ government which does not exist in the constitution.

 

 

 

Ghetto Radio
