Uhuru says he will impeach Raila in three months if he is elected

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that they will impeach NASA leader Raila Odinga within two or three months if he is elected.

Uhuru made the remarks when he met leaders from Ukambani and Western at Statehouse.

“Even if Raila is to win, we will impeach him in two or three months. We have the numbers in both houses Kenyatta, ” said Uhuru.

He also stated that business in parliament will go on despite threats by NASA MPs to boycott the session.