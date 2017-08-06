Uhuru, Ruto urge voters to turn out in large numbers

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday led the Jubilee Party campaigns for their final rally at Afraha Stadium, the same venue where they first agreed to work under the then Jubilee Coalition, more four years ago.

It was back to the roots as thousands of Jubilee supporters thronged the historic stadium in a show of support for the ruling Party.

President Kenyatta said the choice of Nakuru was an indication that Jubilee stands for oneness since Nakuru represent the face of Kenya, having almost all communities in the country.

Highlighting his administration’s delivery track record in the last four-and-a-half years, President Kenyatta said he has laid the foundation for the country’s economic take off through investment in projects that are lifting the lives of Kenyans and is ready to take Kenya to the next level in development once he wins his second term.

Some 19 million registered voters will on Tuesday decide who will be the next Kenya’s president for a period of 5 years.