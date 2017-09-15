Uhuru rewards car-less Igembe North MP with a Prado

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rewarded Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi with a brand new Prado.

Mwirigi a newly elected MP on an independent ticket made headlines a fort night ago when he travelled to State House in a Matatu all the way from Igembe.

The 23 year old MP later walked all the way to town on foot since he did not own a car.

Uhuru gave the MP the car at the Sagana State Lodge on Friday.

“Delivered a car promise to young Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi at State Lodge Sagana,” he tweeted.