Uhuru has started running mad – Raila

NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has called on president Uhuru Kenyatta to come back to his senses and stop attacking the Judiciary.

Addressing the media Raila says presidents’ continuous attack on judiciary is uncalled for and undermines the independence of the judicial arm of the government.

Yesterday president Uhuru Kenyatta termed the full ruling of the majority judges at the Supreme court as a coup to peoples’ will and rights.

Raila has however, asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to move with speed and respond to his irreducible demands before the coalition sits with them in any consultation meeting.

Meanwhile IEBC is yet to set another meeting with presidential candidates.