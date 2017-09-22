Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
NASA Leader Raila Odinga
Uhuru has started running mad – Raila

Uhuru has started running mad- Raila

By Ghetto Radio
NASA Leader Raila Odinga

NASA  presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has  called on president Uhuru Kenyatta to come back to his senses and stop attacking the Judiciary.

Addressing the media Raila says  presidents’ continuous attack on judiciary is uncalled  for and undermines the independence of the judicial arm of the government.

Yesterday president Uhuru Kenyatta termed the full ruling of the majority judges at the Supreme court as a coup to peoples’ will and rights.

Raila has however, asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to move with speed and respond to his irreducible demands before the coalition sits with them in any consultation meeting.

Meanwhile IEBC is yet to set another meeting with presidential candidates.

 

 

Ghetto Radio
