Uhuru gives stern warning against Hate speech

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyans that he will do everything possible to ensure the country’s stability before, during and even after next month’s fresh presidential election.

In his address to the 12th Parliament this afternoon, President Kenyatta cautioned that his government will not put up with individuals who pose as a threat to the peace and stability of the country.

In the joint sitting of both Houses that given a wide berth by Opposition lawmakers and the judiciary, the Head of State also appealed to the lawmakers to shun divisive politics that may plunge the country into political turmoil.

On the subject of the Supreme Court verdict he said the mark on the ballot symbolized a choice for the Kenyan voter who must never again be frustrated or ignored further noting that the three arms of government must be independent, free from intimidation and stand firm against any kind of influence.