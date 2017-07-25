Uhuru explains Why He Snubbed Presidential Debate

President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused media stations of not supporting him hence his decision to boycott the presidential debate held yesterday.

Addressing Nyeri residents at a rally, Uhuru claimed that the media did not support him during 2013 general elections.

He further stated that he decided to skip the presidential debate organized by the media because it was a waste of time.

He further rubbished Raila Odinga’s critisism on Jubilee government urging the former premier to concentrate on his agenda for Kenya.