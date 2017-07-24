Uhuru Condemns Extrajudicial Killings By Police

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the shooting of suspected thugs by police in what is being termed as Extra Judicial killings in Nairobis slum areas.

The President has warned that stern action would be taken against police officers found culpable.

But at the same time the President cautioned the youth against engaging in illegal activities.

Speaking exclusively to Ghetto Radios Wema Toywa at Statehouse Nairobi, the President said that the young people have a lot of productive activities to engage in and getting involved in criminal activities should not be an option.

There has been a rising cases of Extra Judicial killings in Nairobi particularly in Kayole,Dandora and Eastleigh areas.

In April there was daylight shooting to death of suspects in the citys Eastleigh area that was captured by a witness using his mobile phone.