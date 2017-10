President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for nationwide prayers on Sunday ahead of the October 26 polls.

Uhuru made the announcement after consultations with religious leaders who met him today morning.

Uhuru asked Kenyans to pray for their leaders that they may be granted wisdom, humility and that they may love peace and justice.

The head of state however failed to comment on the resignation of IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe who resigned today morning.