Uhuru asks Ngunjiri Wambugu to withdraw Maraga petition

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday asked Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu to withdraw a petition against Chief Justice David Maraga, saying the focus must be campaigns for re-election in the Oct 17 repeat elections.

At a gathering of leaders from the greater central Kenya today, the President said he understood MP Wambugu’s pain at the decisions taken by the Supreme Court to annul Aug 8 elections, but it was time to focus on securing the presidency next month.

“I understand your pain and action. But we have an election to win on Oct 17. That has to be our focus. Leave the court alone,” the President said. “All what we want is for the will of the people to prevail.”

Yesterday, the Nyeri Town MP submitted a petition to the Judicial Service Commission seeking the removal of the Chief Justice.