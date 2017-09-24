Uganda court clerk suspended for indecent dressing

A Ugandan Court clerk has been suspended for wearing a short and tight dress while in the line of duty. A Ugandan Court clerk has been suspended for wearing a short and tight dress while in the line of duty.

Rosemary Namuwanga, was suspended by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Service, Josephine Muwonge, for indecent dressing.

According to Ms Muwonge, indecent dressing paints a bad picture of the Judiciary and the Public Service. According to the Daily Monitor, a letter handed to Ms Namuwanga stated she was dressed in a very short and tight dress which breached Notice NO.1 of 2017.

“This is to inform you that, today September 21, while you were invited to the office of the Permanent Secretary to the judiciary for an explanation regarding non-payment of your salary and allowances for the month July 2017, you turned up dressed in a manner that does not portray a good image of the Judiciary and Public Service at large,” reads part of the letter.

Namuwanga works as a court clerk/ interpreter at Kasangati Magistrate’s Court in Wakiso District, Uganda.