A U.S Based Black Rapper Pictured Hanging a White Child!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

A Florida-based BLACK Rapper has released a music video that shows him Hanging a WHITE Child

Hip hop artist XXXTentacion released the video for his latest music ‘Look At Me!’ yesterday and has already been condemned on social media for the ‘disturbing’ video.

In shocking scenes the rapper can be seen leading two children, one white and the other one black, up to a swinging rope in a blacked out room.

The Florida rapper, who’s real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, can then be seen slipping the noose over the white boy’s head.

He then pulls a rope and the boy is raised into the air as the boy’s legs can be seen twitching

The 19-year-old artist, who’s best known for the hit song Look At Me, has more than 600,000 followers in his Twitter account and 400 millions plays on Sound Cloud.