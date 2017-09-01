Two Supreme Court judges differ with petition ruling

Two supreme court judges have differed with the Supreme Court’s ruling that has nullified the re election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Justices Njoki Ndung’u and Jacktone Ojiwang gave dissenting opinions stating that the elections were conducted according to the law

Justice Njoki Ndung’u however argued that the petitioner did not present nay material evidence to show irregularities in the National Tallying center.

“It is worth noting that NASA did not challenge results of polling stations. In any election, there must be challenges and there were challenges but none of them occurred deliberately and in bad faith,” she said.

Justice Jackton Ojwang stated that the electoral process had all the features of merit as observed by the electoral observers.