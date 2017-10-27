Two people killed in Kawangware protests

Two people are reported to have died and several others injured in Nairobi’s Kawangware area as police engaged protesting youths in running battles.

Tension remained high in Dagoretti North Constituency as the youths who had attempted to stop the October 26 fresh presidential election from going on in the constituency.

Dagoretti North constituency is a stronghold of NASA leader Raila Odinga and is led by ODM MP Simba Arati.

Earlier on in Bungoma, one person was killed during protests in Bungoma county bringing the total number of people killed after yesterday’s election to three.

Meanwhile Bunguma senator Moses Wetangula has condemned the killings calling on the inspector general of police to come on clean on the brutality and killings that is going on in the hands of police in the oppositions strongholds.