Turkana is leading the world in number of malnourished children

OVER 70,000 malnourished children in arid areas like Turkana are at a high risk of dying.

A research conducted by UNICEF and Save the Children indicates that Turkana region suffers the highest percentage of malnutrion in the world.

Reginah Mbochi of Save The Children is now urging the government to regulate the cost of food in arid and semi arid areas to enable people in those areas afford a balanced diet.

She has further urged the government to to solve the impending nurses strike to enable malnourished people access health care.